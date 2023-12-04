3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Shares Down 4.5%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 695,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,760,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $744.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $123.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.71 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Erickson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $228,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 207,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,333.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,511 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 9.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in 3D Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,303 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

