3M (NYSE:MMM) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Barclays

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $107.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $98.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MMM. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $99.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.67. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 112.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,461,000 after buying an additional 966,287 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

