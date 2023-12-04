404,730 Shares in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Acquired by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 404,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Sweetgreen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 92.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 8.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Sweetgreen by 85.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.08. 476,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,790. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.01. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $16.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $153.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.94 million. Analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sweetgreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sweetgreen from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $33,942.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,283.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 96,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,345,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,706,586. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $33,942.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,283.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,800 shares of company stock worth $2,735,042. Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

(Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

