419,422 Shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Purchased by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 419,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,562,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,473,000 after buying an additional 173,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,312,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 396,408 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,278,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,374,000 after purchasing an additional 166,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,217,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 656,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,302,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,404,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $121,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $263,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $121,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,068 shares of company stock valued at $840,527 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KTOS. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 616,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,398. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -130.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.91 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

