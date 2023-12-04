4,270 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 7.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 81.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on UAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.87.

United Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $40.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.