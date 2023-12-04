44,952 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Acquired by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,351,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,972,000 after buying an additional 3,357,251 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 286.9% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,496,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,572 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,458,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,324 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 578.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,136,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,325,000 after buying an additional 968,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,240,000 after buying an additional 478,859 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.45. 2,378,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106,165. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.64. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.33 and a 12-month high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

