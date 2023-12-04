45,863 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Purchased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in BorgWarner by 59.1% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in BorgWarner by 75.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 6.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 369.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BWA. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.31. 871,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,530. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.46. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 14.19%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

