468,750 Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Acquired by Jet Capital Investors L P

Jet Capital Investors L P bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 468,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,909,000. Globus Medical comprises approximately 5.4% of Jet Capital Investors L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Jet Capital Investors L P owned about 0.47% of Globus Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 268,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 4.4% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Globus Medical by 3.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,452 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 576.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 892,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,524,000 after purchasing an additional 760,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Globus Medical by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE GMED traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.46. 92,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,631. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $80.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.78 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

