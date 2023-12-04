51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

Shares of NYSE COE traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.80. 1,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,479. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.51. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COE. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

