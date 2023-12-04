590,505 Shares in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Acquired by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 590,505 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,932,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned approximately 0.56% of MakeMyTrip as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 709.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 62,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMYT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $168.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.35 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

