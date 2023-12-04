61,866 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Purchased by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 61,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,000. Cardinal Health accounts for approximately 2.0% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CAH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.23. 305,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,436. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.04. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 327.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

