6,326 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Bought by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,326 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000. United Rentals accounts for 0.9% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on URI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock traded down $10.75 on Monday, reaching $491.08. The stock had a trading volume of 370,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $442.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.15 and a 12 month high of $505.15.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.27 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

