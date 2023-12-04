645,000 Shares in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Acquired by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 645,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,189,000. Varonis Systems accounts for about 4.6% of EVR Research LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. EVR Research LP owned about 0.59% of Varonis Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,463,000 after purchasing an additional 146,188 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,643,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,109,000 after purchasing an additional 59,976 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,483,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,595,000 after purchasing an additional 115,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,208,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,867,000 after buying an additional 100,392 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $43.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

In related news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

