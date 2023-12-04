6,915 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,915 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 129,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,231 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 376.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 852,863 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after buying an additional 673,994 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 321.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $39.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

