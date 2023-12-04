7,185 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SCHA opened at $43.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

