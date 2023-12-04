75,000 Shares in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Bought by Kim LLC

Kim LLC bought a new position in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.
United Homes Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UHGWW opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.50.
United Homes Group Profile
United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than United Homes Group
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- The truth about Lululemon earnings: Suddenly in bearish crosshair
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Doing Your Holiday Shopping? These Stocks Might Make Great Gifts
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: FIGS has healthy growth prospects
Receive News & Ratings for United Homes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Homes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.