75,000 Shares in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW) Bought by Kim LLC

Kim LLC bought a new position in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGWW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

United Homes Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UHGWW opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

United Homes Group Profile

United Homes Group, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the Southeast that provides affordable homes for the entry-level and first move-up byer segments. United Homes Group, Inc is based in Irmo, South Carolina.

