7,594 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.02. 3,295,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,421,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

