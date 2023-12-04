820 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Bought by Swmg LLC

Swmg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $263.36. The company had a trading volume of 419,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,445. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $231.49 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.54.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
