888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Short Interest Up 8.9% in November

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 659,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 398.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on 888 from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 150 ($1.89) in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

888 Stock Down 14.5 %

About 888

OTCMKTS:EIHDF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.92. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,372. 888 has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

Featured Articles

