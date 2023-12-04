894,776 Shares in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Acquired by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 894,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,761,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC opened at $42.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.99. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Featured Stories

