89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

89bio Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ ETNB traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $8.93. 1,593,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,990. 89bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 18.23, a current ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $675.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.89.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.38 million. 89bio's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in 89bio by 33.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 89bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in 89bio in the first quarter valued at $178,000.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

