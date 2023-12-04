89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Up to $8.40

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.40, but opened at $8.93. 89bio shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 607,425 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ETNB. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 89bio from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

Get 89bio alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on 89bio

89bio Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $678.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 89bio by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 70,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.