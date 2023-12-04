961 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 961 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance
Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $251.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.53 and a 200 day moving average of $249.25. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.08 and a 52 week high of $278.35. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.27.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
