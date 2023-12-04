9,883 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Purchased by Union Savings Bank

Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,279,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Oracle by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,161. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.10. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The stock has a market cap of $314.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.