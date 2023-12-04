A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.11

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.11 and last traded at $77.06, with a volume of 50914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at $3,915,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.