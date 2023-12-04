AAR (NYSE:AIR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AAR from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.75.

Get AAR alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAR

AAR Price Performance

Shares of AIR stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its 200 day moving average is $59.31. AAR has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $70.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. AAR had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AAR will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AAR

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at $19,624,508.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AAR news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total transaction of $512,096.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $609,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,624,508.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,798. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after purchasing an additional 601,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AAR by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after acquiring an additional 537,011 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 4,275.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 401,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 392,266 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 503.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 343,465 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 6,947.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,899,000 after acquiring an additional 327,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.