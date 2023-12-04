AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.77. 1,630,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $255.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.46.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 162.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.