Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Sold by Harding Loevner LP

Harding Loevner LP reduced its position in shares of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,687,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,053,728 shares during the period. Abcam comprises 1.5% of Harding Loevner LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harding Loevner LP owned 4.66% of Abcam worth $261,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABCM. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Abcam by 3,392.1% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 17,460,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960,597 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Abcam by 145.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,505,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abcam by 1,910.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,516,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,012 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Abcam by 12.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,503,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,145,000 after acquiring an additional 697,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abcam by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,090,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,321 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abcam alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABCM. William Blair cut shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Monday, October 9th. SVB Securities cut shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abcam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Abcam Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $23.98. 1,446,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,222. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. Abcam plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32.

About Abcam

(Free Report)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.