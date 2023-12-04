Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 885,033 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 641,528 shares.The stock last traded at $23.52 and had previously closed at $24.38.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37.

Institutional Trading of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

