abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Down 9.4% in November

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 467,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 108,615 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 284,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 46,112 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 72,448 shares during the period.
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 94,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,615. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.14. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $10.61.
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Announces Dividend
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Company Profile
abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.