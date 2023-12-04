ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $112,294.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,097.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $112,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,097.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $44,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,427 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 232,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 46,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,506,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,841,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.