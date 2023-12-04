ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Bought by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,792 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $29,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 26.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 349,900.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.81. 76,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.17. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.02 million for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACIW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

