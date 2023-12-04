ADF Group (DRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 7th.
ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. ADF Group had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of C$80.22 million during the quarter.
ADF Group Trading Up 0.8 %
TSE:DRX opened at C$5.35 on Monday. ADF Group has a 12 month low of C$1.86 and a 12 month high of C$5.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.72.
Separately, Atrium Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADF Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th.
About ADF Group
ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.
