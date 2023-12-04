ADF Group (DRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 7th.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. ADF Group had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of C$80.22 million during the quarter.

Get ADF Group alerts:

ADF Group Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE:DRX opened at C$5.35 on Monday. ADF Group has a 12 month low of C$1.86 and a 12 month high of C$5.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.72.

ADF Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. ADF Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.08%.

Separately, Atrium Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADF Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DRX

About ADF Group

(Get Free Report)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.