Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Down 8.0% in November

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ADNT has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 345,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 178,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 68,104 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Adient by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,250. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.66. Adient has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Adient had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

