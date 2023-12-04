Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Short Interest Down 8.0% in November

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 3,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 839,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ADNT has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.
Shares of ADNT stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,250. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.66. Adient has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.29.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Adient had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.
