Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,184 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.0% of Lbp Am Sa’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Adobe were worth $43,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Adobe by 647.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,095 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142,542 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,047,682,000 after buying an additional 357,613 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $14.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $597.73. 647,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,331. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $628.60. The company has a market capitalization of $272.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $560.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.75.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

