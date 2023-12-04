AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Research Coverage Started at Noble Financial

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
AdTheorent Stock Down 3.5 %
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AdTheorent during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 2,647.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the second quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in AdTheorent in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.
