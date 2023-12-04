Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Director Ronald C. Foster Sells 1,000 Shares

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at $58,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AEIS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.81. 146,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,678. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $126.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.84 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Featured Articles

