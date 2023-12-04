Advent Convertible and Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVK traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.54. The stock had a trading volume of 195,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,855. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4,295.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

