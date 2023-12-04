AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 752.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,425 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

AECOM Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ACM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.86. 91,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,731. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 184.62%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Articles

