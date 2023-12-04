AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AerCap by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,261,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,744,000 after purchasing an additional 269,167 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,128,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,708,000 after purchasing an additional 215,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,134,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,127,000 after purchasing an additional 327,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,070,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,707,000 after purchasing an additional 257,011 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.59. The company had a trading volume of 570,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,507. The company has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.92. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average is $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a net margin of 33.62% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

