AF Advisors Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AF Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. NVIDIA accounts for 0.1% of AF Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the second quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA traded down $10.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $456.72. 25,930,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,107,629. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.91.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,106 shares of company stock valued at $63,015,982 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

