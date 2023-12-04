Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,400 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 632,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $137.81. The stock had a trading volume of 159,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,853. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1 year low of $120.22 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.83.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The company had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

