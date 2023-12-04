Aflac (NYSE:AFL) & China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXY) Financial Review

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) and China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aflac and China Pacific Insurance (Group)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aflac 24.17% 17.86% 2.92% China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aflac and China Pacific Insurance (Group)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aflac $19.50 billion 2.48 $4.20 billion $7.59 10.91 China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aflac has higher revenue and earnings than China Pacific Insurance (Group).

66.8% of Aflac shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Aflac shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aflac and China Pacific Insurance (Group), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aflac 0 6 2 0 2.25 China Pacific Insurance (Group) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aflac currently has a consensus price target of $79.63, indicating a potential downside of 3.81%. Given Aflac’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aflac is more favorable than China Pacific Insurance (Group).

Summary

Aflac beats China Pacific Insurance (Group) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan. The Aflac U.S. segment provides cancer, accident, short-term disability, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, long-term care and disability, and term and whole life insurance products in the United States. It sells its products through sales associates, brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services. It is also involved in the management of capital and insurance funds; outsourcing of fund management; and other asset management activities, as well as provision of advisory services relating to asset management. In addition, the company is involved in the property management and construction; real estate activities; elderly service and medical consulting services; and seniors and disabled care services. It sells its products directly, as well as through insurance agents and brokers, bancassurance, telemarketing, and internet Sales. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

