AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $145.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AGCO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

AGCO stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.02. 203,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,384. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO has a twelve month low of $109.81 and a twelve month high of $145.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 919,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,016,000 after purchasing an additional 43,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at about $472,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth about $307,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 38.6% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

