Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Short Interest Update

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 446,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Agiliti Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AGTI traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 130,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,875. Agiliti has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Agiliti had a positive return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $291.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agiliti will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 27,558 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $149,088.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,941,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,504,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,914,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,336,366.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,674 shares of company stock worth $628,577. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Agiliti by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Agiliti by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Agiliti by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter.

AGTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Agiliti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised Agiliti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered Agiliti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Agiliti from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Agiliti from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

