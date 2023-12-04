Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Air Lease stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,674. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $659.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $659.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 17.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,669,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,787,000 after acquiring an additional 226,908 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter worth $346,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 360,203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 100,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Air Lease from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

