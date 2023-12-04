Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 936,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on APD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.42.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $270.70. 918,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,268. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.