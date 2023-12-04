Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 0.9% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $252.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $269.89. 221,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,047. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.63 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.22 and its 200 day moving average is $285.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

