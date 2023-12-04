Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after buying an additional 428,780 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 855,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 33.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 518,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,676,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after buying an additional 165,537 shares during the last quarter. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Desjardins started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,214,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,889,021. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

