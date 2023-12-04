Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 409.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,758 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.31% of Albemarle worth $81,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after acquiring an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 93,459.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after buying an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.37.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $5.26 on Monday, hitting $120.90. 768,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,912. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

